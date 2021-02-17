Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Polaris worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.67 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

