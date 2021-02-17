PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.71. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 4,216 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

