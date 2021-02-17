PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Feb 17th, 2021


PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.71. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 4,216 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

