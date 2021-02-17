Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Reaches $25.54

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and $33.76 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $25.54 or 0.00048810 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00319732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00073736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00083937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.00448628 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,217.74 or 0.86422568 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

