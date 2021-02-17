POPCHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $263,864.71 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $263,864.71 and approximately $7.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00139998 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

