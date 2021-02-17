PopularCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 369.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 832.6% against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00453221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00042494 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,221.76 or 1.00095924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00115485 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 227% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001116 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,146,392,129 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

