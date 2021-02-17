Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

POR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. 565,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,153. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

