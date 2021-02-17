Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $442.81

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.81 ($5.79) and traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.58). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.45), with a volume of 12,451 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 539.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.67 million and a P/E ratio of 18.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.