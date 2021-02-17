Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag Sells 133,149 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,620.00.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 346,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,304. The company has a market cap of $656.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

