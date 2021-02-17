Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.62. 346,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 326,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $656.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,000 over the last ninety days. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,281,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,548,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 593,188 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $11,097,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,218,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,987,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

