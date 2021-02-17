PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Jerald W. Richards Sells 3,926 Shares

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. 478,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,325. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 148,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.