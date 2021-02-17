PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Darin Robert Ball Sells 3,115 Shares

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. 478,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after buying an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 244,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

