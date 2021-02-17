PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of PPD worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPD in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PPD in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPD during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PPD opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion and a PE ratio of 253.60. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $38.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

