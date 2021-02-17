PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) vs. FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Head-To-Head Review

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FLEETCOR Technologies and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $281.72, suggesting a potential upside of 3.58%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 29.55% 30.65% 8.40% PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.65 billion 8.56 $895.07 million $11.26 24.16 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift. The company provides fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, mobile apps, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company offers lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes; to airlines to accommodate traveling crews and distressed passengers whose flights have been canceled; and electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields, as well as prepaid paper vouchers. Its corporate payments solutions enable customers to manage and control electronic payments across enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services. The company's gift card product management and processing services comprise card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. It also provides other payment products for vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company serves businesses, partners, merchants, and payment network in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

