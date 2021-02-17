Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. 1,870,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,514.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $95,557.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 288,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

