Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $324.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

