Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Trading 34.1% Higher

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price shot up 34.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.20. 19,906,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 5,785,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.
About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.