Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Shares Gap Up to $89.90

Shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.90 ($1.17), but opened at GBX 93.80 ($1.23). Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) shares last traded at GBX 89.93 ($1.17), with a volume of 634,686 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.92. The company has a market cap of £767.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99.

Get Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Tim Elliott acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.