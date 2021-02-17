Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $99.70

Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.70 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42). Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39), with a volume of 66,746 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £33.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.