Primecoin Price Up 24.9% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $11,933.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,153,467 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

