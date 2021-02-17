Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Trading Down 5.2%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 4,726,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 1,928,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.