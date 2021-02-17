Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

