Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $434.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.