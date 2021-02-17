Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.50

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 68145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $569.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,931,659 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,372.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,300. 88.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

