Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pro Medicus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Pro Medicus has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

