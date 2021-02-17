Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) Shares Up 1.2%

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.85 and last traded at C$33.71. 23,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 70,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.31.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$661.59 million and a P/E ratio of -21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.90.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

