Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.20% of Progyny worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Progyny by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,070,982.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 834,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,873 shares of company stock valued at $41,450,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

