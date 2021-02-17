Progyny (PGNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PGNY opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 834,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,183. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,070,982.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,045,873 shares of company stock valued at $41,450,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

