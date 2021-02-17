Progyny (PGNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PGNY opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58.
PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
