Project Pai (PAI) Price Up 51.9% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $23.85 million and $703,592.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00140000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,730,283,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,591,002 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

