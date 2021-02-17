Project-X Hits Market Cap of $2,006.81 (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Project-X has a total market capitalization of $2,006.81 and $8.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project-X coin can currently be bought for approximately $25,641.51 or 0.50360674 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project-X has traded up 51.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00059999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00277520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00081607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.00418222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00180663 BTC.

Project-X Coin Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

