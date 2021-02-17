Prometeus (PROM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.41 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $173.64 million and $23.41 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 411.8% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $28.37 or 0.00054239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00837031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00045626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.53 or 0.04891107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016010 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.