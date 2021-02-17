Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Trading 7.6% Higher

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU) traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $20.72. 18,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 91,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,487,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,054,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,926,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,019,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,417,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

