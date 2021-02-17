ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.34. 1,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

