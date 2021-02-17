ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Trading Down 0.7%

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.35 and last traded at $91.35. Approximately 13,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.