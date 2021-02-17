ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.33

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and traded as high as $28.98. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 2,790,931 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 262.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 8,923.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the period.

