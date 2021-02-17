ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.72

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.72 and traded as high as $121.06. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $119.75, with a volume of 17,021 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets comprises approximately 2.2% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

