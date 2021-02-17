ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.27

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and traded as high as $110.20. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $104.07, with a volume of 125,286 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 419,904.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 96,578 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

