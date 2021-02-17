ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.79

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as high as $16.22. ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 28,518 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

