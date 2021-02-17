ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.75. 5,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MZZ)

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

