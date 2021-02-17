Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post sales of $280.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.80 million and the highest is $286.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $290.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

