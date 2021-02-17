Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $67.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

