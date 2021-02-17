Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.94% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.
Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $67.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.