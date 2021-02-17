Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 184,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 95,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.
TARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARA)
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.