Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 184,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 95,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

TARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

