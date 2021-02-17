Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) versus State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Critical Review

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. State Auto Financial pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and State Auto Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -0.82% -0.47% -0.10% State Auto Financial -2.56% -2.64% -0.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and State Auto Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.66 $7.35 million N/A N/A State Auto Financial $1.41 billion 0.53 $87.40 million $0.63 27.08

State Auto Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Protective Insurance and State Auto Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A State Auto Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

State Auto Financial has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Given State Auto Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018.Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, Inc.

