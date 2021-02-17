Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.55

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 36090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $968.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prothena by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Prothena by 79.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Prothena by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

