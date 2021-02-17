Proton (XPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $24.76 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00062000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.38 or 0.00858356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00027409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00046456 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.59 or 0.04976858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00015990 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,145,207,867 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.