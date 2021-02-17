Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.06

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as high as $12.50. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 44,793 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVBC. TheStreet upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 97,278 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

