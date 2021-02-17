PRS REIT (PRSR.L) (LON:PRSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.60

PRS REIT (PRSR.L) (LON:PRSR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.60 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.60 ($1.18), with a volume of 151306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.10 ($1.15).

The stock has a market cap of £448.72 million and a P/E ratio of 24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. PRS REIT (PRSR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.22%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

