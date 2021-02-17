Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

