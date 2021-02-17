Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

PEG stock opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

