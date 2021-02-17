Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Public Storage worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 121.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA opened at $229.95 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.