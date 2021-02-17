PUBLISH Price Up 149% This Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 109.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $156,866.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 149% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.17 or 0.00850044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00046451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.04953802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00043794 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.